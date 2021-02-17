HOKE, Leonard P.



Leonard P. Hoke, 84, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away suddenly on February 12, 2021. Born August 26, 1936, in Union, Ohio, he was the 7th of 10 children born to the late Clarence and Bernadine (Knecht) Hoke. The Phillipsburg area always had a place in his heart. He retired from the Roofers Union Local 75. On August 18, 1956, he married his sweetheart, Louise McCloud and had 64 years together until her passing in July of last year. His children recall him as a man with a rebel spirit and a good sense of humor and have lasting memories of family vacations and camping trips. He was an avid golfer, euchre player and mushroom hunter. He and Louise loved wintering in Florida and Len enjoyed many



annual fishing trips to Canada. He was proud of the many cars and motorcycles he owned over the years and displayed



pictures of them in his home. A lifelong Lutheran, at a younger age was a member of Phillipsburg Lutheran Church, then a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church outside New Lebanon, and most recently attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookville. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death on July 31, 2020, by wife Louise; brothers Robert, Nolan, Jerry, Butch (Clarence, Jr.), Dale and a two-week-old infant sister.



Leonard is survived by children Jeff Hoke of Oakwood, Kaye Hoke of Eaton, Phil Hoke and wife Karen of Kettering, and Lisa Owens and husband Greg of Indianapolis; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters Norma Jacobs, MaryLou Hofacker and Willa Dickey.



Friends may call on the family from 2:00 – 4:00 PM Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center, 3377 US Rt. 35, West Alexandria, OH. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM. Leonard's wish was to be



cremated. He will be laid to rest at a later date beside Louise at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Phillipsburg Emanuel



Lutheran Church, 44 E. Main St., Phillipsburg, OH 45354.

