Hoke, Beverly

Hoke (Stanaford), Beverly Ann



Beverly Ann Hoke (Stanaford), age 81, of Trotwood, went home to be with the Lord, her Father and was reunited with her grandson, Jimmy, on November 23, 2023. She loved everything that shimmered and shined, but most importantly, she loved Jesus and her family with every bit of her whole heart. Her love and presence will be deeply missed by everyone that loved her. Arrangements are through Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton.



