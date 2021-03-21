X

HOGAN, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

HOGAN, Mary E.

Age 93 passed away on March 14, 2021. She is survived by her sons James E. Jones, III (Betty) and Keith Hogan (Wanda); grandchildren Jamesha Barnes, DuJuan Bickerstaff, Lorenzo Hogan, Micah Hogan, Nathan Hogan, Ashton Ellis, Teah

Howell, Stevie Hayden; brother Richard Howard. She is also

survived by 4 great-grandchildren; God-son Charles Nelson, III; God-daughter Latika White; special friends Herb and Betty Burton and a host of other

relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter Tina Hogan. A WALK-THROUGH visitation will be Monday, 4-6 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike. A private service will be held at Phillips Temple CME Church with burial following at Dayton National Cemetery. Livestream will be available to view at www.donaldjordanmc.com on Tuesday at 12 pm. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.