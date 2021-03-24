HOGAN, Mary E.



Mary was preceded in this departing of life by her



husband, Clarence Hogan;



sisters, Margaret Edwards and Betty Peters; brothers,



Raymond Howard and Leonard Jackson, Jr.; brother-in-law, James Hogan; niece, Shelly



Davis and granddaughter, Tina Hogan. Mary is survived by her sons, James E. Jones III (Betty) and Keith E. Hogan (Wanda);



brother, Richard Howard; brothers-in-law, William Hogan, Morris Hogan (Suggie); grandchildren, Dujuan E. Bickerstaff (Jewel), Jamesha Barnes, Stevie Hayden, Nathan Hogan,



Derrick Hogan, Teah Howell, Ashton Ellis, Micah Hogan and Lorenzo Hogan; great-grandchildren, Jabria, Dujuan, Jr., Tori and Jordan; Godchildren, Charles Nelson III and Latika White and numerous nieces and nephews; Special friends, Herb and Betty Burton, Olivia Ewing, Pat Day and Mattie James along with a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services have already been held. Professional services by Donald



Jordan Memorial Chapel.

