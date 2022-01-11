HOFFMAN, Maxine



Maxine Hoffman, 100, of St. Paris, left this earth peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Mercy McAuley, Urbana, to join her loved ones who had gone before her. She was born on June 7, 1921, a daughter of the late Harley and Blanche (Mouser) Gilliland.



She was a homemaker known for her wonderful pies and especially for her made-from-scratch German Chocolate Cakes. Family times on the farm were always fun times for all. There were Sunday dinners, Thanksgiving, Christmas and the annual Easter Egg Hunt. As a farm wife you would find her helping with the milking and working in the fields in the spring. She enjoyed mowing her lawn and tending her gardens. She canned a lot of the produce from her garden.



Those left to miss her are her children, Judy (Randy) Butsko of Pataskala, Ohio, Patricia (Keith) Shaffer of St. Paris and son, Paul (Beverlie) Hoffman also of St. Paris, six grandchildren;



Natalie Addae, Miriam (Jon) Helman, Ron (Laura) Watson,



Tony (Angie) Watson, Tammy (Paul Evans) Shaffer and Tracy (Troy) Teepe, ten great-grandchildren, Lucas Ransbottom,



Jessica (Cameron) Doggett, Isaac Sakyi; Ava and Elise Watson, Colton, Case, Corbinrae, Troy Teepe, Weston Helman and three great-greatgranddaughters; Remington Grace and Oaklynn Mae Doggett and Quinn Rose Ransbottom. Two sisters, Margaret Kester and Effie June Branham also survive her.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by half brothers, Paul and Francis Gilliland, half sister, Lucille Ball,



siblings Lee, Ned, Marlin Gilliland and Joan Earle, Dorothy Obrien, Ester Cochran and Rosemary Demmy.



A special thank you goes to the nurses and staff at McAuley and Hospice for the excellent care she received.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in her name to the St. Paris United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 564, St. Paris, Ohio 43072. Condolences to the family may be made at



