HOFFMAN, Marjorie Jane



Marjorie Jane Hoffman, 94, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, at the WIDOWS HOME OF DAYTON. She was born in Bloomfield Township, in Logan Co., on April 12, 1926, the daughter of Nelson B. and Edna (Ambos) Hoffman. A 1945 graduate of Washington High School in Lewistown, Ohio. She retired from Lowe Brothers Paint Co. in Dayton, as a Lab



Technician and also from the VA Center in Dayton. She was preceded in death by two brothers Neil A. and Franklin R. Hoffman and a sister Kathy Lehman. Survivors include three sisters Connie Regula, Bellefontaine, Marilyn (Ralph) Scherler of Michigan, Carolyn Hoffman of Lakeview and numerous



nieces and nephews. Miss Hoffman was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Dayton, where she was also a member of Women of the church and sang in the choir. Her final gift was her request that her anatomical remains to donated to Wright State School of Medicine. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.

