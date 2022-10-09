HOFFMAN, Gary L.



Gary L. Hoffman, age 76, of Dayton, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born September 10, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Everett and Valdreene Hoffman. Gary was a 1964 graduate of West Carrollton High School where he played varsity baseball. He retired from NOV, formerly Chemineer, in Dayton, OH, after 30+ years and was a longtime member of Memorial United Methodist Church. Gary enjoyed traveling, playing cards, softball, and golf, but most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Gary is survived by his children, Christopher (Julie) Hoffman and Lisa (George) Stucker; siblings, Alice (Ray) Thompson and Sandra (Christopher) Tackett; two grandpuppies and one grandcat. He is also survived by cousin and close friend, Bob (Nancy) Hoff, and many friends and relatives. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Phyllis A. Hoffman; and cousin, Robert "Bob" Hoffman. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his wife, Phyllis. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to 4 Paws for Ability, Xenia, OH. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

