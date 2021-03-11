HOFFMAN, Charles F.



NOV. 13, 1934 – FEB. 28, 2021



Charles F. Hoffman, 86, formerly of Columbus, Ohio,



Peters Township, PA, and more recently of the Cincinnati /Dayton, Ohio, area, has passed after a complicated cardiovascular disease. He is preceded



in death by his wife, Sally R. Hoffman. He is survived



by their four children, Karen (Bob), Frederick Bryan (Shahira), Lisa (Ken), Greg (Wendy); and six beautiful grandchildren, Lila (Tyler), Sara (Oligjada), Amy (Cody), Steve (Leah), Haley (Zach), Morgan; and great-grandson, Mac; and great-granddaughter coming soon. Charles (Chuck) was born in



Columbus, Ohio, on November 13th, 1934. He started his



professional life young and would soon happily marry Sally Hoffman. Chuck worked hard as a successful provider in sales and marketing. Together, they provided a stable, nurturing and stimulating life for their children and grandchildren. Chuck was a strong influence on family and extended family. Chuck had a light heart, fun loving and kind soul; he was also the life of the party. Chuck always gave his all when asked, and many times had a joke or a quip as to the hilarity of the request. He spent many hours on the golf course with his sons, friends, and clients. Chuck was also a passionate artist/painter known as "Chaz". So many have his originals displayed in their homes/businesses. He will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 27th, 2021, at



TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Avenue at Rahn Road, Dayton, OH 45429. Interment to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle Five Points Rd., Dayton, OH 45458. In memory of Chuck, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Please see website for more information and a link to the online service.

