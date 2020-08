HOFFER, Helen

HOFFER (Hineline), Helen Betty Age 80, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Helen was born August 25, 1939. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John David "JD" Hoffer; son, Michael (Sandy) Frank; stepson, Johnny (Connie) Hoffer; daughter, Paula Frank; sister, Teresa Hineline Parker; brother, Ralph Hineline, Jr.; grandchildren, Brandon Scott Richardson, and Ashley Brooke Frank; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Marie Richardson, Alexyss Richardson, and Prestynn Michael Richardson. Helen was preceded in death by her stepson, David Hoffer; sisters, Janet Hineline and Karen Shumate; and brother, Robert Hineline. Helen graduated from Fenwick High School in 1957. She retired in 1995 from AK Steel after 30 years of employment. May 27, 2020, was her 50th wedding anniversary. A funeral for Helen will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. A burial will occur at Woodhill Cemetery, 6228 Hamilton Middletown Rd, Franklin, Ohio 45005-2955. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Hoffer family.