HOFF, Lorlee

HOFF (Harvey),



Lorlee Louisa



Age 92, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Born on March 11, 1929, in Huntington, WV, Lorlee spent much of her childhood in Cincinnati, OH, where she graduated in 1946 from Hughes High School. Lorlee attended the University of Cincinnati, graduating in 1950 with degrees in Psychology and English Literature. She met Russell Stratton Hoff, Jr. on a blind date, and they were married in August 1950. Following graduation, the couple moved to Dayton, OH, where Lorlee worked as an editor with the Wright Air Development Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Lorlee and Russ welcomed their son, Ross, in 1953 and in 1954 moved into a newly-built home in the growing suburb of Kettering, OH, where they lived for 66 years. In



August 2020, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary shortly before moving to the 10 Wilmington Place Retirement Community in Dayton. Lorlee was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha women's fraternity for 74 years serving in many leadership positions. She was honored by ZTA with the National



Sorority Alumnae Certificate of Merit for Outstanding Service and the Honor Ring, the highest award given to an alumna. Beginning in 1978, Lorlee was employed with the Diet Workshop, where she was recognized as 1981 Staff Member of the Year. She retired in 1989 as Director of Workplace Programs and conducted DW's direct mail marketing operation with Russ for several years. A talented and lifelong singer, Lorlee performed with the Vern Wahle Orchestra in 1946 in Cincinnati and was a member of the Kettering Mothersingers choral group beginning in 1971. Lorlee practiced a wide variety of crafts, from needlepoint, ceramics, antique furniture refinishing, and production of glass-block holiday lights to creation of computer-generated photo collections, greeting cards, and cookbooks. An active genealogist, Lorlee was a 25-year



member of the Daniel Cooper Chapter of Daughters of the



American Revolution. In the evenings, Lorlee enjoyed watching movies at home with Russ surrounded by their "fabulous feline family" of adopted stray cats. An avid traveler, Lorlee enjoyed long driving and camping trips with Russ and Ross throughout North America and, after retirement, to many worldwide destinations. Lorlee frequently traveled to



Washington, DC, to visit Ross, "second son" Alex, and many other friends. Lorlee was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her mother, Virginia Bowles Chandley; her father,



Gillespie Alvin Harvey; and an infant brother, James Harvey. She is survived by her son, Ross Harbison Hoff, of Washington, DC, and numerous friends. Lorlee will be inurned alongside Russ at Arlington National Cemetery. In her memory, friends are encouraged to make a donation to the Society for the



Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals (sicsa.org), the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org), or other charity of their choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.routsong.com