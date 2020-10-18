HOEY, Harry

HOEY, Jr., Harry Edward Age 69 of Springboro, Ohio, passed away in peace on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, surrounded by his children at Quaker Heights Nursing Home in Waynesville, Ohio, after a long battle with several health challenges. Harry was born to Harry Edward Hoey, Sr. and wife Mary in Camden, New Jersey, on March 13, 1951. He grew up in Camden and graduated from Camden County Vocational School in 1970. Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Dolores Hoey (2012), and by his Father Harry Edward Hoey, Sr. (2010). Harry is survived by his loving Mother, Mary (Whispert) Hoey of New Jersey; his sisters, Anna Marie (Salvatore) Bagnana of Florida, Rae Mary (Philip) Sacca of Florida, and Deborah (Geogre) Giansanti of New Jersey; his dedicated and devoted children, Harry Edward (Alisha) Hoey III, and Jennifer Ann (Mark) Duncan; his cherished grandchildren, Dylan, Preston, Jacob, Madelyn, MaryKathryn, and Zachary; best friend Dick and his wife Linda Johnson, and countless friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Harry lived life on his terms, and when it came to loving his life, and his family, there was no halfway. They say there are some fish that cannot be caught, and I'll stick with believing that this big fish has now been released into the great wide open, sharing his extraordinary and colorful stories for all of eternity. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 2 PM on Monday, October 19, 2020, at ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Franklin. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM. A reception will follow at the home of Jen and Mark Duncan. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.anderson-fh.com



