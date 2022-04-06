journal-news logo
HOELLE, David

HOELLE, David Allen

72 of Collinsville, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at the

Kettering Health Miamisburg (PAM). Born April 29, 1949. The son of the late Peter V. Hoelle and Ruth E. (Sterwerf) Hoelle. He worked many years in

Oxford, OH. He was a dairy farmer and later a John Deere Salesman and retired from

Oxford Township as a Road

Supervisor. David is survived by his wife JoAnn (Teater) Hoelle of Collinsville; two siblings Robert V. Hoelle and Ann M. (Hoelle) Lambert; two children, David M. Hoelle and Sara M. Hoelle; six grandchildren, Kayla M. Hoelle-Whitt (Damian),

David J. Hoelle, Dustin A. Hoelle, Racheal J. Hoelle-Barker, Shianna M. Hoelle, Elizabeth K. Hoelle-Boggs (Alexa); two great-grandchildren Damian J. Whitt and Peyton L. Hoelle and many nieces and nephews and beloved friends. In lieu of

flowers, memorials can be made to Collinsville Church P.O. Box 59 Collinsville, OH 45004. Celebration of life will be held at a later time since he donated his body to Medcure for

medical science research.

