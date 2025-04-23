Hoefling, Sonja

Hoefling (Hill), Sonja E



In Loving Memory of



Sonja E. Hoefling



April 11, 1939  April 16, 2025



Sonja E. Hoefling, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Destin, Florida, on April 16, 2025.



Born in McConnelsville, Ohio April 11th on her father's birthday, Sonja was the 5th of 8 children of Delmer G. Hill and Georgia A. (Wolfe) Hill. Sonja was a proud graduate of Greenon High School, Class of 1957, where she shone as a cheerleader, and member of glee club and choir. Her vibrant spirit and natural leadership were evident from an early age and only grew stronger throughout her life.



After high school, she married Herman Cyphers (deceased) and resided in Enon, Ohio for a few years. Moving to Springfield, and becoming a single mother, she began her professional journey at the News and Sun in Springfield, working for 11 years in an administrative role. She then spent 15 distinguished years as executive assistant to Clark County Prosecuting Attorney James Berry. Known for her sharp intellect and unwavering dedication, she was a pillar of professionalism and grace. In 1980, she ran for County Recorder, a campaign that further demonstrated her deep commitment to public service and community.



In 1985, Sonja married Thomas Hoefling, and together they embarked on an adventurous chapter living in Singapore. There, she thrived as a member of the American Women's Club, forming lifelong friendships. Her fond stories of traveling the world, sampling cuisines, and joyful shopping sprees always brought laughter to those around her. One favorite memory was boarding a naval ship and inviting a few U.S. Navy sailors to join for Thanksgiving dinner."-a story she loved to share, always bringing smiles with her storytelling.



After returning to the U.S. in 1993, Sonja and Tom settled in Boca Raton, Florida. Sonja continued her zest for life through tennis, bridge, mahjong, and active participation in various social clubs before eventually relocating to Destin in 2017 to be closer to family. She remained a beloved member of bridge clubs and was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and AMVETS National Ladies Auxiliary in Destin, FL.



Sonja will be remembered for her beauty, charisma, and signature quick wit. She was strong, intelligent, adventurous, and elegantly classy-a friend to everyone, relatable and unforgettable, an advocate for justice, and a champion of equality and diversity. A real news enthusiast. Her fiery yet loving spirit left an impressionable mark on all who knew her. A wonderful mother, mentor, and best friend, Sonja was truly an inspiration. Her legacy of kindness, strength, and laughter will live on in the hearts of many. She will be deeply missed-a true angel among us.



Forever Loved By,



Daughter and Son-in-law, Lisa and Mark Thompson of Destin, FL; brother Delmer Hill (Rita, decease); sisters, Sandra Turner (Elliott, deceased) and Cheryl Cooke (Charles, deceased) sister-in-law Ann Hill, brother-in-law Lindsey Hixson.



Her cherished grandchildren: Graves and Sam Williams; Ryan, Kyle, Christian Thompson; Great-grandsons; and many loving nieces and nephews;



Loving stepmother to: Kurt (Lisa) Hoefling, Kim (Jeff) Davis, Karrie (Ray) Nelson, and Kevin (Denise) Hoefling, and grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 yrs. Thomas Hoefling (2019), parents; brothers Larry Hill and Charles (Betty) Hill; sisters Janet Buroker and Candice Hixson; Brother and Sisterin-law, General John "Jack" and Patricia Hoefling.



A Life Well Celebrated to be held in Destin, FL:



At the residence of Mark and Lisa Thompson



May 10, 2025 | 2:005:00 PM



A second celebration will take place in Yellow Springs, OH:



May 24, 2025 | Location TBA



In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society.



