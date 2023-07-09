Hodson, Barbara

Hodson (Cordier), Barbara Anne



Barbara Anne (Cordier) Hodson, age 82, of Troy, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Ohio's Hospice Inpatient Unit Miami County. She was born on August 29, 1940 in Akron to the late Merl E. and Faye (Minser) Cordier. Barb is survived by her husband: Michael Hodson; sons: Jeffrey L. and Curt M. Hodson both of Ohio and daughter Amy R. (Richard) Thompson of Baltimore, MD; sister: Sandra J. Cordier Zimmerman of Carmel, IN and brother: Larry A. Cordier of Mogadore; and 5 grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister: Marilyn L. Cordier and brother: Ronald M. Cordier, Sr. Barb was a member of the Oakland Church of the Brethren, Batty Binders Quilting Club, Chatterblox Quilting Club and Panera Knitters. She was a Consumer Science Specialist with Whirlpool Corporation and a substitute teacher. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on July 15, 2023, at Oakland Church of the Brethren, 8058 Horatio-Harris Creek Road, Bradford. Private burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Wolf Creek. Family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on July 14, 2023, at Baird Funeral Home in Troy and 1:00-2:00 PM on July 15, 2023, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373 or Oakland Church of the Brethren, P. O. Box 198, Gettysburg, OH 45328. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



