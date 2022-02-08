HODGIN, George H.



George H. Hodgin, of West Milton, age 94, passed away on February 5, 2022. George was born on August 28, 1927, to his parents, the late Cecil V. Hodgin and Madge A. (Johnson) Hodgin in Lynn, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his wife Ellen M. (Strawser) Hodgin and sister Betty Shroyer. He is



survived by his loving children Scott (Laura) Hodgin of West Milton and Julie (Richard) Priest of Troy; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. George was a member of the Potsdam United Methodist Church. He retired from Inland in Vandalia, and also worked at the West Milton Record office with his



father.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Hale-Sarver Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton, with burial following at Riverside Cemetery. The



family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to services.



Memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to Potsdam United Methodist Church, 12 S Main St, Potsdam, OH 45361. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com

