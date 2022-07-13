HODGE, Angela Renee



Age 50, of Hamilton, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Hamilton on December 28, 1971, the daughter of Mike Hodge and Sandra K. (Green). Angela was a graduate of Hamilton High School. She is survived by her Partner of 27 Years, Randy Williams; their four sons Tristan, Wyatt, Zane and Cord and her sister Wendy and David Richmond, brothers Herman Hodge, William and (Melissa) Hodge, Justin Bogolo (Brittany), Seth and (Kyli) Hodge, Jarrett Hodge. Several aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Sandra K. Hodge and her paternal and maternal grandparents. Celebration of life will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5-8 pm at Clubhouse 1443 Cotswold Lane, Hamilton, OH 45013.

