BreakingNews
Trump injured but 'fine' after attempted assassination at rally, shooter and one attendee are dead

Hockman, Peggy

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

HOCKMAN, Peggy E.

PEGGY E. HOCKMAN, age 95, of Springfield, passed away on July 8, 2024. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on April 8, 1929. Peggy spent her career as a teacher, retiring from Springfield City Schools, where she taught at South High School after more than 20 years. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed taking long walks. Survivors include her son, Craig (Teri) Hockman of North Canton, OH; daughter, Greta Hockman of Houston, TX; two grandchildren and her close, walking friend, Ron Weber. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 beginning at 1:00pm in Ferncliff Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Sacksteder, Carol
2
Day, Constance
3
Emonin, Marilynn
4
Harrison, Britton
5
Hall, Gloria
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top