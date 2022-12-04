HOCHWALT, John E.



Age 84, of West Carrollton, passed on Sunday, November 27, 2022. John love to watch his son, son-in-law and grandkids play football, wrestle and coach. He loved dancing and going out to eat on Saturday nights. John was preceded in death by his granddaughter Mandy Nichole Jaynes. Surviving is his wife of 65 years Sharon Hochwalt, son and daughter-in-law Bruce and Denise Hochwalt, daughter and son-in-law Joy and Phil Jaynes, grandchildren Eric and Becky Jaynes, Amber and Eric Martinez, great-grandchildren Colt and Wyatt Jaynes and Katie Katharina Jayne Martinez. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 in John's memory. Services will be held at a later date. John was are man of "BLUE TWISTED STEEL". Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home West Carrollton.

