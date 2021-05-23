journal-news logo
HOCHMAN, Robert

Robert Hochman, age 77, passed away on May 17th, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack & Ruth Hochman & his sister, Francine Belcher. He is survived by his son, Daniel; grandchildren Eddie, Elliot, & Violet; brother James; and many nieces & nephews.

A lifetime Daytonian, in his younger years, he was a great car buff. Later in life, he was an active mall walker at the Salem Mall.

A small family service was held May 21st. Donations may be made in Robert's memory to Temple Israel or SICSA.

