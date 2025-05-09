Hochman, Jeanne M.



Jeanne M. Hochman passed away peacefully on May 5th, 2025 in Palo Alto, California at the age of 84. She was born on February 16, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio, and is predeceased by her husband James B. Hochman who passed away on September 23, 2021 also in Palo Alto, CA. Both Jeanne and Jim were long standing residents of Dayton, Ohio, but had moved to California for medical treatment in 2016 and remained there ever since. Jeanne is survived by her children Marla and Jeffrey Hochman (Petra), her brother Harvey Krieger (Marsha), and grandchildren Josh, Jack and Abby Hochman. Jeanne and Harvey are the beloved children of Ben and Ann Krieger, also from Lyndhurst (Cleveland), Ohio. Jeanne and Jim moved back to Jim's hometown of Dayton in 1965 after both graduated from The Ohio State University in Columbus, and quickly became well respected, active citizens of their community. For many years, Jeanne managed Jim's downtown Dayton law office, and also earned a Master of Social Work degree at Wright State University in 1988. She was a psychiatric social worker for many years at Miami Valley Hospital . In addition, Jeanne was immensely involved in the Jewish community in Dayton, and especially Temple Israel where she dedicated much of her time as a volunteer and Board member commencing in the early 1970's through the mid 2000's. She was an active participant on countless committees and worked tirelessly alongside numerous other fantastic colleagues spanning more than 50 years. Amongst an endless list of superlatives, Jeanne will above all be remembered for her incredible selfless and gracious desire to serve others before she served herself. She had a heart the size of an ocean, and an infectious smile to match. Saying no to a request was not part of her vocabulary, and she will be missed tremendously by all who knew her. Graveside services for Jeanne will be held on Sunday May 11th at 11am at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 W Schantz Ave in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a small donation to the Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/dayton, or Vista Center for the Blind or Visually Impaired https://vistacenter.org. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com