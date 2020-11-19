X

HOBSON, Frank

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HOBSON, Frank B.

"The Muffler Man or Hawk", age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 10, 2020, after a short stay at

Hospice of Dayton. Frank

was born in Pelahatchie,

Mississippi, on May 9, 1945. Frank was a member of

Macedonia Missionary Baptist. He worked at Big Muffler for over 15 years, then for over 28 years he was the owner /operator of Hobson's Muffler Shop - one of the first African American Muffler Businesses in Dayton. Frank loved his family and had a reputation for being a very good friend. He was a quiet soft-spoken man. He was humorous and loved a good joke. He enjoyed simple pleasures, and was an avid fisherman. A public drive through visitation will be held from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Please enter from Salem Ave. and exit at Parkway Dr. Final disposition:

Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.