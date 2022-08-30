HOBERTY, Clement Leroy

HOBERTY, Jr.,



Clement Leroy "Junior"



Age 93, of Springfield, Ohio, quietly departed this life on Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the care of Hospice of Dayton. Junior, son of the late Clement L. Hoberty Sr. and Bernice A. (Snyder) Hoberty, was born on June 10, 1929, in Urbana (Champaign County) Ohio. In addition to his parents, Junior is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Ruth Ann Ogden Hoberty as well as his siblings: Charles, Jack, Jim, Jean, Joan, and Donna Fay. He is survived by one brother, Stephen (Judy) Hoberty of Springfield, Ohio; sisters: Dorothy Miller of Highland, Illinois, Bonna (Jack) Krichbaum of Fort Myers, Florida, Shirley (Dale) Jenkins of New Carlisle, Ohio, and Susan (John) Swope of Fort Wayne, Indiana, along with several nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Lawrenceville High School, worked briefly for International Harvester before joining and completing a tour of duty in Germany with the U.S. Army. He went on to work and retired after many years from Cincinnati Insurance. Junior's hobbies included: bowling, fishing, and being with his family. He and his late wife, Ruth, enjoyed square dancing with the Cardinal Square Dance Group. Junior will forever be loved, missed and remembered by his family and friends he leaves behind. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel. His service will directly follow at 11:00 a.m. and conclude with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Junior's honor. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting



