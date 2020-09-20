HOAK, Susan Lee 58, died Sept. 7, 2020, following a long struggle with COVID-19. Susan was born in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1980 and studied Art History at The Ohio State University. She lived in Beaverton, Ore., for the last 20 years. She was a fierce advocate for social justice, environmental conservation, and animal rights. Susan is survived by her husband of 24 years, Terrence Layne (Beaverton); mother, Johanna Hoak (Huber Heights, Ohio); sister, Mary Jane Solomon (Wilmette, Ill.); and cats, Penelope and Gertrude. She dearly loved her nieces, Rachel Solomon and Anna Schiller (John); nephew, Nicholas Elliott (Shelly); Terry's parents, Terry Sr. and Leila Layne; and sister, Deborah Layne (John Elliott). She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Donald E. Hoak; and her dearest kitty, Neko. The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to Ally Cat Allies in her memory at www.alleycat.org. To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence to the family go to: www.tualatinvalleyfa.com. Tualatin Valley Funeral Alternatives in Beaverton is entrusted with the arrangements.

