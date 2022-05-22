HIXON, Sondra

HIXON (Borchert),



Sondra C.



85 of Springfield, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, in the Springfield Masonic Community. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 14, 1937, the daughter of Holle P. and Nina R. Borchert. Sondra was a long-time member of Emery Chapel United Methodist Church,



several homemaker groups, card clubs, and an avid camper. She retired after 20 years of service in the kitchen at Hustead School, where she dearly loved the ladies, she worked with and served the little ones. Sondra was preceded in death by her parents; husband George G. of 65 years; son George Douglas; brother and sister-in-law David and Bobbie Borchert; four brothers-in-law, William, Carlos, Kenneth Hixon and Charles Crabtree; three sisters-in-law Louella Davis, Dorothy Crabtree and Janet Hixon. Survivors include two sons Michael (Tracy) Hixon and Paul and daughter-in-law TerrI Hixon; brother-in-law Pete (Joy) Hixon; sister-in-law Carolyn Hixon; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends Harry and Terri Bell. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been



entrusted with the services. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



