HIXON, Cyrilla Mary "Cy"



97, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was born in Great Falls, Montana, on August 1, 1925, one of 14 children of Charles and Louise (Kuich) Cooper. Cyrilla worked at Gore Field in Great Falls, where she met her future husband, Howard M. Hixon. They came to Springfield and were married June 8, 1946. Cyrilla was a lifetime parishioner at St. Teresa Catholic Church. She worked for many years as the office administrator at Jackson, Lytle and Coffman Funeral Home. She was a lifetime bowler and golfer and was a charter member of Northwood Hills Country Club. Cyrilla loved the family time spent at their home on Indian Lake. She and Howard enjoyed many years snowbirding to Florida. Survivors include her two children and spouses, Greg (Kelly) Hixon and Anita (Kent) Hager; son-in-law, Frank Demma; eight grandchildren and spouses and nine great-grandchildren; two brothers and one sister. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard in 2003; son, Stephen Hixon in 2013; daughter, Marilyn Demma in 2020 and two grandsons, Casey in 2012 and infant Joseph. The family would like to thank Oakwood Village, Urbana Health and Rehabilitation Center and Day City Hospice for the loving care given to Cyrilla. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to F.F. Mueller Center, Day City Hospice or The Rocking Horse Center. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

