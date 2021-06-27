HITE, Edward K.



Edward K. Hite, age 85 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was born in Bedford, PA, the son of the late Luther Kenneth and Ruth Rebecca (née Price) Hite. Edward served his country in the U.S. Air Force for over 22 years



retiring as Deputy Commander for Maintenance, 4950th Test Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB. He followed with 15 years of civil service working logistics as part of the F-16 System Program Office. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Kenneth Hite. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Pamela (née Bearsby); daughter, Kerry (Jim) Hill; sons, Stuart (Cynthia) and Douglas; 3 grandchildren, Shelby, Morgan and Rachel Hill; sister, Barbara



(Andrew) Sweitzer; brother, Richard (Fawn); as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.



A private graveside service and memorial will be held later in the year.



