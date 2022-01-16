HINTZ, John Francis
Age 72 years, passed away at his home in Beavercreek, Ohio, on December 20th, 2021. He was born on September 23, 1949, to Frances and Angelina in the city of Elyria, Ohio.
He is survived by his sister, Marie Elkington of Brisbane, Australia, and several cousins
residing throughout the
United States.
John was a beloved son, brother, cousin and friend. He will be dearly missed.
Arrangements are under the care of Newcomer Funeral Home.
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Beavercreek, OH
45432