journal-news logo
X

HINTON, Vera

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HINTON, Vera Schmalstig

Age 102 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Hugh and survived by her daughters, Karen (Aba) Wielhorski, Patricia (Steve)

Anderson, Jane (Darrell) Rose, and Jean (Mike) Moe; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
MERCURIO, Carl
2
COSBY, Cathy
3
COLEMAN, Sandra
4
COOK, Shirley
5
Finchum, Joan
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top