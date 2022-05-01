HINTON, Vera Schmalstig



Age 102 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Hugh and survived by her daughters, Karen (Aba) Wielhorski, Patricia (Steve)



Anderson, Jane (Darrell) Rose, and Jean (Mike) Moe; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

