Hinton, Claudette Ann



age 83 was born May 18, 1940 to the late Claude and Cora Cummings. Claudette was called home on March 23, 2024. She confessed to Christ at an early age. She worked many years at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI but later moved back to Dayton, OH where she retired from St. Elizabeth Medical Center after many years of service.



Claudette was preceded in death by her parents, brother Michael Cummings and uncle Joseph Robinson.



Claudette is survived by and will be greatly missed by Jesse B. Hinton; her loving and devoted sons Jeffrey (Stacy) and Eric (Tyneka) Hinton; loving grandsons Aaron and Jalen Hinton; granddaughters TyNeiah and Erian Hinton. Claudette is also survived by numerous family members and friends. Claudette will be greatly missed by all that loved her.



Funeral service Friday 1 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 12 noon until time of service.



