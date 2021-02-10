HINSHAW,



Christine Lenora



86, of Springfield, went to be with her savior on Thursday, the 4th of February, 2021. Born on September 29, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of Maxwell Graham Boyer and Mae Mina Hunter-Boyer. Loving mother of 6



children, educated nurse and dedicated Sunday School teacher who shared her faith with everyone. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Mark Anthony Hinshaw in 2018 and her loving husband, Joseph Leonard Hinshaw in 2001. She graduated from Community Hospital School of Nursing in 1955 and was a faithful member of Southside Christian Fellowship for 42 years. She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Gary) Brewer of Northridge, and



Terry Hinshaw of Pensacola, Florida, Brian Hinshaw of South Vienna, Lisa (James) Ryals of Brunswick, Georgia, and Melissa (Bobby) Owens of Mason, Ohio; one sister, Virginia Henson of Springfield; and 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A Memorial service will be conducted by John McFarland at Southside Christian Fellowship, 1603 Limestone Street,



Springfield, Ohio 45505 on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 5:30 PM. In place of flowers, contributions can be made to Southside Christian Fellowship attention: Leon Mast. COVID-19 Mandates observed.

