HINKLE, Robert

75, of Springfield, passed away following a brief illness on Sunday afternoon, November 6, 2022. He was born in Springfield on December 14, 1946, the son of the late Arthur R. and Catherine C. (Nawman) Hinkle. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Bob retired from the Kelly-Creswell Company, Xenia following 16 years of service. He was a member of First Christian Church and enjoyed his friends at the McDonald's Breakfast Coffee Bunch (Upper Valley). Bob and his son, Rob enjoyed John Deere tractors. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda D. (Nourse) Hinkle; children, Kimberly A. Robinette and Robert E. (Christine) Hinkle; grandchildren, Franklin (Beth) Robinette, Katherine Williams, Jaylon Hinkle, and Ashley (Mike) Estep; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Vivianne, Collins, and Raymond; sister, Betty Salyer; sister-in-law, Loretta; brother-in-law, Roger (Nita) Nourse; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles E. Hinkle and his beloved Border Collie, Sadie. Bob's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Dave Augustus presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with military honors will be in Vale Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at



