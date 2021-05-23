HINKLE, Arthur "Clay"



Arthur "Clay" Hinkle, age 92 of Hamilton died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Windsor Garden, Georgetown, KY. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on December 2, 1928, the son of George Earl and Vivian (Gwinn) Hinkle. Clay married Barbara Baldwin on February 6, 1950, in Napoleon, Ohio, and she preceded him in death. Before retiring, Clay was employed for 40 years by Champion Paper. He was a long-time member of West Side Church of Christ. Clay was an avid hunter and fisherman and took his family on many camping adventures from the lakes of Ontario, Canada, to Yellowstone National Park. These vacations will always be cherished memories of his children and many grandchildren as well. He is survived by his children, Daymon (Bobbi) Hinkle, Hamilton, Mark (Cindy)



Hinkle, Oxford, Pam (Owen) Morgan, Hazard, KY, and Rene (Scott) McKinstry, Oxford; a sister, Phyllis Drummond; ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a brother Daymon and three sisters, Marge Dunn, Dorothy Fuller, Avis McMahan, a grandson, and a great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at West Side Christian Church, 1190 Stahlheber Road, with his grandson, Pastor



Nathan Hinkle officiating. Private burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the West Side Christian Church. Online condolences are



available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

