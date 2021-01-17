HINES, Thomas

HINES, Jr., Thomas Lee



Thomas Lee Hines, Jr. was born on February 11, 1954, in



Chattanooga, Tennessee. He transitioned from Earth's



sorrow to Heaven's glory on



Friday, January 8, 2021. Raised in Dayton, OH, Thomas graduated from Jefferson Township Senior High School Class of 1972. His career began in 1972 at Frigidaire in Moraine, OH, which later became General Motors (GM) Truck and Bus Assembly Plant. Thomas worked at GM as a supervisor for the majority of his employment



before retiring after 46 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lee Hines, Sr. and his mother, Christine Sanders Hines. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Shirley Ann; three children: Thomas Lee III (Anna), Shelley



Annette, and Stephanie Andréa Hines; two sisters: Pamela Hines Thompson and Maria Hines (Carlton Jr.) Jenkins; three sisters-in-law: Mary Birch Evans, Mable Birch (Roosevelt) Boatwright, and Barbara Birch Palmer; one brother-in-law, James (Shellie) Birch; two grandchildren: Avery and Taylor Hines; nieces and nephews: Stacey (Charles II) Bradley and



Jason Thompson; Tyler Jenkins and Maya Jenkins; Christopher (Celia) Evans, Gregory Evans, and Ikeda Evans; Derrick Walker, Edward Palmer, and James Ponder; loving aunts and uncles; special friends Luther Ward, Rick Currie, Larry Davis, and a host of other relatives and devoted friends. Thomas accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. God bless his memory! Walkthrough visitation Monday, January 18, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416, from 5pm-7pm. Mask Required! Go to www.thomasfunerals.com for the virtual visitation streaming link and to send online condolences to the family. Private funeral at Phillips Temple Church, January 19, 2021, can be viewed virtually at www.phillipstemple.org at 11am, Facebook Live Phillips



Temple Church, and Youtube Phillips Temple Church.



Interment: Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, OH 45409.

