HINES, Patricia Louise "Patti"



77, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday evening, November 19, 2022. She was born to the late Glenn and Alys (Wharton) Hines on September 2, 1945, in Circleville, Ohio. Patti graduated from Circleville High School in 1963 and Ohio University in 1967 with a major in French and a minor in biology. During her 35-year teaching career she first taught a few years of French and then many years of seventh grade life science at Northmont Junior High, later Northmont Middle School. Following retirement, Patti worked part-time at the Northwest Branch of the Dayton and Montgomery County Public Library for fifteen years. Patti was a long-time member of Shiloh Church, UCC, where she received the Shiloh Service Award in 2021 for her many years of dedicated service and leadership. In retirement and before she often devoted her time to mission work and service. She tutored students at Valerie Elementary School for a number of years, prepared and served meals at the House of Bread and helped repair a local home each year for Rebuilding Together Dayton, in addition to participating in national and international mission trips. She also volunteered for many years at Aullwood. Throughout her life she demonstrated a talent for art, a passion for birding and a love for travel. Patti is survived by her close friends Roger and Sue Cox, Virginia Bard, and Steve and Sarah Severyn. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 10th, 11:00 AM at Shiloh Church, 5300 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton 45415, with visitation proceeding at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, Patti requested donations to Shiloh Church at the above address.

