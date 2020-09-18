X

HINES, PATRICIA

Obituaries

HINES, Patricia Patty's family is deeply saddened to announce that she passed peacefully on September 2, 2020, at home. Born in California, Patty moved to Ohio when she was sixteen and settled in Dayton. Predeceased by her husband Bruce, Patty will be greatly missed by her children; Margaret, Laura and Greg (his wife, Amy) as well as her grandchildren; Madelyn, Mitchell, Catelyn, Laney and Ashlyn; and her brother and his wife, Tom and Carole Kelley, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dianne and Jerry Kallas. As she wished, her body will be cremated and a family service will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.

