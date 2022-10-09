HINES, Earl K. "Kelly"



Age 86, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. Kelly retired from General Motors after 36 years of service, was a member of First Baptist Church of Kettering and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Marie Hines; sister, Juanita Garrett; and brothers, W.R., James, and Roy Hines. Kelly is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Yvonne E.; daughters, Sheryl Karambelas (Greg Akers), Janelle (Joseph) Smart, and Michelle Pernush; sisters, Lois (Monroe) Hedrick, Sharyn Edwards, and Linda (Clyde) Cridlin; grandchildren, Jason (Kelly) Hines, Marissa Karambelas, Joshua, Jeremy and Jessica Smart, Nicholas and Alyssa Pernush; great-granddaughter, Adalynn Hines; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 PM Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Elijah DeMint officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12 Noon until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Kelly's memory.

