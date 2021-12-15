journal-news logo
X

HIMMELL, Roger

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HIMMELL, Roger Barry

90, of Dayton, Ohio, died on December 5, 2021. The son of Julia and Benjamin Himmell, he was born on May 6, 1931, in New York City and grew up in Mount Vernon, New York. A graduate of the Cheshire

Academy and the University of Pennsylvania, he was a CPA in private practice until 2019. An avid Bridge player throughout his life, he attained the rank of Bronze Life Master and was very active in the Bridge Club of Dayton. A piano player since the age of 5, he played the piano daily and performed with and supported the Dayton Chamber Music Society. He is

preceded in death by daughter Michelle (d.2016) and is loved and will be missed by his surviving family: wife Vivienne, daughters Amy, Catherine (Michael), as well as grandchildren Ian, Aidan, Max and Emily, and his brother Lewis (Rhoda) Himmell. Donations can be made to autismnj.org in his name.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
KAPP, Betty
2
BACH, Robert
3
BOGGS, Dakota
4
TAYLOR, Clara
5
CRAIG, Karen
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top