HIMMELL, Roger Barry



90, of Dayton, Ohio, died on December 5, 2021. The son of Julia and Benjamin Himmell, he was born on May 6, 1931, in New York City and grew up in Mount Vernon, New York. A graduate of the Cheshire



Academy and the University of Pennsylvania, he was a CPA in private practice until 2019. An avid Bridge player throughout his life, he attained the rank of Bronze Life Master and was very active in the Bridge Club of Dayton. A piano player since the age of 5, he played the piano daily and performed with and supported the Dayton Chamber Music Society. He is



preceded in death by daughter Michelle (d.2016) and is loved and will be missed by his surviving family: wife Vivienne, daughters Amy, Catherine (Michael), as well as grandchildren Ian, Aidan, Max and Emily, and his brother Lewis (Rhoda) Himmell. Donations can be made to autismnj.org in his name.

