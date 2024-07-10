Himes, Shirley

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Himes, Shirley

age 92 of Kettering, OH passed peacefully away on July 7th, 2024. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2024, from 11-12pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to be held following at 12 noon. A livestream of the service will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, in recognition of the excellent care provided to Shirley. Full obituary can be found at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
Gladman, Stephen
2
Henkel, Mary
3
Baker, Jeweldene
4
Hensley, Paul A.
5
Hardarce, Mark
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top