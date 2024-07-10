Himes, Shirley



age 92 of Kettering, OH passed peacefully away on July 7th, 2024. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2024, from 11-12pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to be held following at 12 noon. A livestream of the service will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, in recognition of the excellent care provided to Shirley. Full obituary can be found at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com