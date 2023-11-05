Himes, Paul



Paul Himes, age 87 of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash. Paul was born in Okeana, Ohio on February 24, 1936, the son of the late Isaac and Leva (Tussey) Himes. On June 22, 1957, he married the love of his life, Bessie Marie (Estes) Himes, and she preceded him in death on December 30, 2012. Paul was retired from Ford Motor Company in Sharonville as an Expeditor. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a long-time member of Lindenwald UMC. Paul is survived by his children, Lisa Marie Menard, Rebecca Lynne (Rob) Alexander, Paul Christopher (Caren) Himes and Jennifer Rose Himes; grandchildren, Ryan (Megan), Nathan, Daniel, Kyrstin, Billy, Josh and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Ryder, Owen and Addison; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by several siblings. Funeral ceremony will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 1pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of Cincinnati 4310 Cooper Road Blue Ash, Ohio 45242. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral