HIMES, Lilah Ochs



Age 88, of Centerville and Bellbrook, passed away



Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Village. Lilah was born on April 21, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, and was the third child of four born to



William Frederick Ochs and Evelyn (Orth) Ochs. She was preceded in death by her



parents, her loving husband of 40 years, Clark M. Himes, a brother Harold Ochs and her daughter Karen Stutrud of Oregonia, OH. She is survived by her sons Jeffrey (Sheila) Stutrud of Kettering, and Timothy (Kimberly) Himes of McKinney, TX, two sisters, Nettie Boos and Mary Kittle, four grandchildren Erik (Tracy) and Alex (Elizabeth) Bryan and



Kelly and Briana Himes and many nieces and nephews. Lilah was a 1951 graduate of Northridge High School. Over the years she was employed as a stenographer and executive



secretary at several businesses including Frigidaire and the Lockheed Corporation. She also worked as executive secretary to the Montgomery County commissioners. Lilah was a dog lover and has always enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking,



antique refinishing, and working in her many flower gardens and yard. Friends may call from 4-6:00 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday,



August 7, 2021, at the funeral home. Pastor Mark Daniels



officiating. Burial will be at the Centerville Cemetery.

