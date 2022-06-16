HIMES, George



Age 91, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away June 12, 2022. George worked at Wright-Patterson for many years after



being discharged from the Navy. He and his loving wife,



Shirley, built a comfortable life for them and their three daughters to grow up in the community. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held 11AM, Friday, June 17 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, CENTERVILLE , with a Funeral Service to follow at noon. For full obituary please visit



