Hilton, Barbara Jean



Barbara Jean Hilton, age 91, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2024, at Oakwood Village where she resided since July 2020. She was the daughter of Edgar I. and Dorothy I. (Gordon) Hilton and was a lifelong resident of Springfield, Ohio. Barbara graduated from Springfield High School in 1951. She graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Education degree in 1955. She spent her entire career in the Springfield City Schools teaching elementary education.



Barbara is survived by her brothers, Roger A. (Pamela) Hilton of Springfield, Ohio, and Donald E. (Margaret) Hilton of Carmel, IN. She has eight nieces and nephews- David (Chang) Thompson, Paul (Brenda) Thompson, Mark (Kristi) Thompson, Melissa (Robert) Elliott, Cheryl (Mark) Lowrey, Donald (Jennifer) Hilton, Angela (Jim) Minatel, and Douglas Hilton. She has 14 great nieces and nephews, and 18 great-great nieces and nephews. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and her sister and brother-in-law, Velma M. and Herman S. Thompson.



Barbara was an active member of High Street United Methodist Church for many years and enjoyed singing in the choir. She enjoyed bowling with the teacher's league at Victory Lanes and the senior league at Northridge Lanes. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority. Barbara was a member of the Springfield City Federation of Women's Clubs, serving as president from 2000-2004 and assisted in the Clementine Berry Buchwalter statue project from 2003-2006.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Oakwood Village Heritage Pointe Memory Care Center and to Ohio Hospice for their care and support.



Barbara's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Cynthia Atwater presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com