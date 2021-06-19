HILTIBRAN, Edwin



William "Bill"



82, of Pell City, Alabama, passed away on June 12, 2021, in Birmingham.



Bill was born to Alice and Arthur Hiltibran and was raised, along with his twin brother, Ed, by his grandparents, Gertrude and Harry Knox. He served 4 years in the Air Force and 41 years at International Harvester. After his



retirement he started a sawmill business called "Logs to Lumber", which he loved very much. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling, woodworking and traveling to visit his family. Bill and Polly were married for 59 years. They attended First Baptist Church in Pell City. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ed Hiltibran; and his half brother, Mark Hiltibran.



He is survived by his wife, Polly Hiltibran; son, Todd Hiltibran; daughter, Wendy Baker; grandchildren, Matthew, Madison, Tim, Daniel, Bethany, Riley, Katie, Nate and John; great-grandchildren, Turner, Gage, Sadie and Rosie; sisters, Judy Benning and Caroline Hayes; brothers, Nelson Horn, Berry Horn and Thom Hiltibran; Ed's widow, Marilyn Hiltibran;



special nephew, Andy Hiltibran; and special niece, Annette Hiltibran.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.



Condolences may be offered online at



www.usreyfuneralhome.com





Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.