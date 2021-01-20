HILLELSON, Jerry M.



Jerry M. Hillelson, 79, of Troy, passed away at 6:06 a.m.



Monday, January 18, 2021, at the Upper Valley Medical



Center. He was born July 29, 1941, in Columbus to the late James I. and Reva (Berman) Hillelson. He married Joanne PolinoAugust 28, 1968, in



Dayton; and she survives.



Other survivors include a son, Craig (Helen) Hillelson of Brooklyn, New York; a brother, Sherman (Norma) Hillelson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and three sisters-in-law, Rosemary Kaufman of Tipp City, Carol Polino of Smyrna, Georgia, and Nancy Polino of South Pasadena, California.



Jerry was a graduate of Wright State University, earned a Masters degree in Corrections from Xavier University and a Masters degree in Public Administration from the University of Dayton. He served as a Parole Administrator for the State of Ohio. In addition, he enjoyed a long successful career in



real estate since 1985. He was a member of Temple Anshe Emeth, and the Dayton Agonis Club. He was always quick with a funny story or joke and was an avid Ohio State University football fan. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.



A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with Rabbi Tina Sobo officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Piqua. His family is being served through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to Temple Anshe



Emeth, 320 Caldwell St., Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.

