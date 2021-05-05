HILLARD, Jr.,



William Bradley



William Bradley Hillard, Jr., age 74, of Franklin, OH, died



Saturday May 1, 2021, at his



residence. William was born on May 25, 1946, to the late



William Bradley "Brock" and Gladys (Eversole) Hillard.



William was formerly



employed with General Motors as a tow end inspector. He was preceded in death by brother, Harold (Nancy) Durham and his nephew, Johnny Ray Durham. William is survived by his wife of 38 years, Doris (Whiteaker) Hillard; his son, Bradley Hillard and his wife Kandi; his three grandchildren, Lilly, Wyatt, Raegan; his two great- grandchildren, Annah, Mariah; his step son, Jeremiah "JJ" Whiteaker and his children, Peyton and Troy; his nephew, Calvin Durham; his nieces, Marlene Causey, Barbara Riggs and Peggy Cupp. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin, OH.



