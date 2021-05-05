HILLARD, Jr.,
William Bradley
William Bradley Hillard, Jr., age 74, of Franklin, OH, died
Saturday May 1, 2021, at his
residence. William was born on May 25, 1946, to the late
William Bradley "Brock" and Gladys (Eversole) Hillard.
William was formerly
employed with General Motors as a tow end inspector. He was preceded in death by brother, Harold (Nancy) Durham and his nephew, Johnny Ray Durham. William is survived by his wife of 38 years, Doris (Whiteaker) Hillard; his son, Bradley Hillard and his wife Kandi; his three grandchildren, Lilly, Wyatt, Raegan; his two great- grandchildren, Annah, Mariah; his step son, Jeremiah "JJ" Whiteaker and his children, Peyton and Troy; his nephew, Calvin Durham; his nieces, Marlene Causey, Barbara Riggs and Peggy Cupp. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin, OH.
