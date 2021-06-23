HILLARD, Richard G.



Richard (Dick) Hillard, age 75 of Enon, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. Richard was born in Springfield, Ohio, on September 2, 1945, to Bill and Letha (Marshall) Hillard. He graduated from Greenon High School and joined the United States Army. After his time in the service, he started a career at Ohio Edison and retired after 40 years. He also served on the Ohio Edison Credit Union Committee for 30+ years. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, and building and refinishing furniture. He was a Father, Grandpa, Brother, and all-around great man. He could light up a room with just his smile! Richard will be dearly missed by all. He is survived by his children, Tony (Nancy) Hillard, Nicole (Ryan) Smith, and Noelle (Donny) Diller; his grandchildren, Mallorie (Carlin) Pritchet, Nick and Addie Hillard, Zach (Alicia) Smith, Colleen and Sam Smith, Austin, Kierstin, and Madelyn Diller; two great-granddaughters, Mary Catherine and Charlotte Smith; siblings, Toyia (Harold) Knasel, Billie (Bob) Weaver, Bud, and Jack (Ruby) Hillard; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his Father, Mother, and Brother Joe. At the request of Richard, in lieu of a funeral, a Celebration of Life will be held at American Legion Post 6, 1913 E. Pleasant Street, on July 10, 2021. Services will be at 2:00 and a reception with the family will follow until 5:00.

