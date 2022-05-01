HILLAN, Elaine Sue



79, of Aiken, South Carolina, passed away on April 28, 2022. Elaine was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.



Elaine was born to the late Vincent and Carol (Powell) Black on December 11, 1942. She lived a long and incredible life. She met the love of her life and husband, Bill Hillan after graduating from high school. They shared 55 years of marital bliss and welcomed 2 boys Aaron and Jason into their family.



Elaine was a retired library aid from Kettering Fairmont High School in Ohio. Her desire for adventure would take her and her family on car trips across the U.S. and 6 continents. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her love for family and friends opened her life up to more family with her beloved sorority Beta Sigma Phi Gamma Master and church family.



Elaine is preceded in death by her parents Vincent and Carol Black. Survivors include her loving husband, Bill Hillan; sons, Aaron and Jason; grandchildren, Daniella Carolynn and



Amanda Grace; and a host of family and friends.



The family will receive friends on Monday, May 2 from 2-3 pm at St. John's Methodist Church, 104 Newberry Street, NW in Aiken, SC, for visitation. Funeral services will be held following the visitation at 3pm. A visitation will also be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills location on Thursday, May 5th at 12pm and Graveside services will be held at 3:30 pm at Centerville Cemetery in Centerville, Ohio. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

