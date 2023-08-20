Hill, Shirley Ann



Hill, Shirley Ann, age 86, a lifelong resident of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Randall Residence in Tipp City. Shirley was born July 18, 1936 to Oscar & Gladys Stone. After graduating from Fairview High School she graduated from Miami -Jacobs and worked for several attorneys in Dayton. When her three children were grown she then worked for several years at the Marker & Heller Funeral Homes before retiring. Shirley was a member of Shiloh Church and during her younger years was involved in many church activities. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, going to parades with their Model A, driving her convertible and family holidays. Shirley was an excellent seamstress who loved to sew and quilt and especially make quilts and blankets for her family. People always commented how she always had a great smile.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Charlie, Fred & Woody Stone. Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Lowell M. Hill; daughter & son-in-law, Susan & Gary Heller of Vandalia; son & daughter-in-law, David & Katie Hill of Tipp City; son, Michael Hill of Anna; grandchildren, Dr. Stephanie & Nicholas Maus, Matthew & Cheryl Heller, Adam & Lindsay Hill, Alex & Stacie Hill, Austin Hill and Aaron Hill; great-grandchildren, Bradley Maus, Henry, George & Benjamin Hill and Magnolia Hill; other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM Thursday until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Church in Shirley's memory.



