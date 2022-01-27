HILL, Ralph E.



Ralph E. Hill, age 77, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Alpha, Ohio, the son of Charles and



Elsie (Gentner) Hill.



In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his sister: Bonnie Boyer.



He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Turner) Hill, whom he married July 24, 1967; children: Shelli Hill George (Jeffrey) and Shawn Hill (Michelle), all of Dayton; brothers: Charles (Joy) Hill of Spring Valley; Mark (Connie) Hill of Trotwood; Brian (Linda) Hill of Kettering; grandchildren: Ashley (Justin) Thurman; Kayla (Daniel) Cornelius; Garrett Hill; Elizabeth (Kegan) Sickels; Alexander and Abbagaile George; great-grandchildren: Pheonix, Aria, Claire, Violet, Oliver, Dean and Huxley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Ralph had retired from Beavercreek City Schools where he had been a school bus mechanic. He proudly served in the U.S.



Navy being stationed in Southeast Asia during the VietNam



Conflict. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR and watching football. He also enjoyed music, including singing karaoke and dancing. He was an avid fan of both Elvis and John Wayne.



Services will be held 11:30 am Thursday, February 3rd at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with



visitation beginning at 10:30 AM. He will be buried at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek.



