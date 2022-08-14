HILL, Marlena



Age 80, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, August 19, 2022, at Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6540 N. Main St., Dayton, Ohio 45415, with Rev. Frederick Hayes officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

