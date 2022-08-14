journal-news logo
X

HILL, Marlena

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HILL, Marlena

Age 80, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, August 19, 2022, at Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6540 N. Main St., Dayton, Ohio 45415, with Rev. Frederick Hayes officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BAER, Elsa
2
COOK, Thomas
3
DIANIS, Kenneth
4
BERG, Jeffrey
5
Minge, Stephanie Markham
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top